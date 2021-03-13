Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

