Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $58,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,054,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

