CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $55.47 on Major Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $141,715.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for $55.47 or 0.00092610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00650667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 51,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,164 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

