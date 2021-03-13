CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.34, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. CAE’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $79,964,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.