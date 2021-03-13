Callisto Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $184,402.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and $184,402.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.25 or 0.03145702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

