Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

