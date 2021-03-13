Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in Campbell Soup by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 155,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of CPB opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

