Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.41.

CM stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $99.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

