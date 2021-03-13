CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in February

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 11th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in 15 projects covering an area of approximately 211,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

