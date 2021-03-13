CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.30 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

