Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Capital One Financial worth $495,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 46,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.07. 39,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.39. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $132.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

