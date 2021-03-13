Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Capri worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

CPRI stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

