Carbon Price Tops $0.16 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $324,826.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,432,444 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

