CargoX Market Capitalization Achieves $11.96 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $109,842.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00654664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025083 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00035580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,494,030 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

