Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the February 11th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 69,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,108. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $33.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

CABGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.