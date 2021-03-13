CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Lessened by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for approximately 3.9% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CarMax worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $43,427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 383.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after acquiring an additional 272,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 857.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 254,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 452.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 253,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.08. 7,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,236. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $135.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

