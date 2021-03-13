Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $39.59 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

