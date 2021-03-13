Cartesi Market Capitalization Hits $79.91 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $79.91 million and approximately $27.00 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.23 or 0.00450526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00060848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00513196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011957 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,481,152 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.