carVertical Market Cap Tops $7.95 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $377,743.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00048116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.04 or 0.00651927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

carVertical Token Trading

