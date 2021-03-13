Castle (CSTL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Castle has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $39,102.81 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.00397466 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028002 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.29 or 0.05143523 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,297,594 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.