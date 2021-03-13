CBDAO Trading Up 94.5% Over Last 7 Days (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 82.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One CBDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 94.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CBDAO has a total market cap of $103,355.42 and $16,232.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00448840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00060823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00081413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.00509954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011842 BTC.

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

