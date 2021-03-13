CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of CBRE opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

