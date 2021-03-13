CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 42,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.90. 6,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

