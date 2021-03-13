CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of CDK Global worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.72 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

