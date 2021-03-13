Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Stake Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,046 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.53% of Cedar Fair worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

