Celo Dollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $493,210.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $41.88 million and approximately $493,210.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00048276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.52 or 0.00654222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025106 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 41,926,301 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

