Celo Market Cap Hits $736.93 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Celo has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00006575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $736.93 million and approximately $22.36 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.