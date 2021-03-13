Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Position Lessened by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,815,689 shares during the period. Celsius makes up about 69.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 12.98% of Celsius worth $467,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Celsius by 5,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 679,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celsius by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,176 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH traded down $16.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 108,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

