Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

NYSE CPAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

