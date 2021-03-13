Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

CNC opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

