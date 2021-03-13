Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CET. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Central Securities by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Central Securities by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Central Securities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $37.32 on Friday. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

