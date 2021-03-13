Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.58% of Century Aluminum worth $84,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENX. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.