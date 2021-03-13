Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

Century Casinos stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

