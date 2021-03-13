Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Century Communities worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Century Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

CCS stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

