Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce sales of $222.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.29 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $924.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.30 million to $957.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

