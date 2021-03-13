CertiK Achieves Market Cap of $91.32 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. CertiK has a total market cap of $91.32 million and approximately $27.42 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00004185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.00443392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00061022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00511166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,466,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,740,228 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

