Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Short Interest Update

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CSQPF traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSQPF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

