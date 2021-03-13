CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of CF Industries worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of CF stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

