Chainlink Price Reaches $30.14 on Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $30.14 or 0.00049338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and $1.72 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.60 or 0.00678591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

