Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CHNG opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

