Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Position Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Chegg worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -446.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,963 shares of company stock valued at $44,497,807 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

