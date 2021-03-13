Chi Gastoken Hits One Day Trading Volume of $258,978.00 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Chi Gastoken token can currently be bought for $4.64 or 0.00007739 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $258,978.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000078 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Token Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,394 tokens. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chi Gastoken Token Trading

