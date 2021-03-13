Chiliz (CHZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.36 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $6.36 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 450.2% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00662532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,664,721 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

