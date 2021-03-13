China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 85.3% in February

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 903,800 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the February 11th total of 487,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 602.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $$4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

