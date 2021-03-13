China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 85.3% in February

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 903,800 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the February 11th total of 487,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 602.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $$4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.15.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
