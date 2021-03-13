Chonk (CHONK) One Day Volume Tops $614,251.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. Chonk has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $614,251.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk token can currently be purchased for $168.98 or 0.00278277 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00459398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00062075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051629 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00084341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.00512020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

