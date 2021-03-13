Chronologic Trading Up 41.3% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $200,988.72 and $1,372.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00049659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00681164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00066816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025373 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.