Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after buying an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,058,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $238.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $242.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

