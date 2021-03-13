Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the February 11th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIDM shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

