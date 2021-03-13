Cipher 24-Hour Volume Tops $145,020.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Cipher has a market cap of $57,225.39 and $145,020.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00062437 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

