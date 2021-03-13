Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.29 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

